PROGRESS Ring Announcer and Creative Matt Richards Leaves Company

Matt Richards, who worked as a ring announcer and as part of creative for PROGRESS Wrestling, announced that he is stepping down from the company. This comes after Richards tweeted in the last few days over the #SpeakingOut movement, where people he thought of as friends were accused of “inexcusable and appalling acts.”

He wrote: “Over the last few days I’ve discovered that people who I previously regarded as friends have committed inexcusable & appalling acts. I wholeheartedly support those who have spoken out. My feelings can’t possibly compare to the impact this will have had on those affected. This morning I made the decision to step down from both my roles in creative & as ring announcer at PROGRESS Wrestling. Quite openly & honestly, I’ve fallen out of love with wrestling.”

