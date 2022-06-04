wrestling / News
PROGRESS Super Strong Style 16 Day 2 Results: Quarterfinal Round Takes Place
PROGRESS Wrestling held the second night of the Super Strong Style 16 tournament today from the Electric Ballroom in London, England. Here are results, via Fightful:
* PROGRESS Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper) defeated The Smokin’ Aces (Nick Riley & Charlie Sterling) and The 0121 (Dan Moloney & Man Like DeReiss) (c)
* Big Damo defeated Dean Allmark
* PROGRESS Super Strong Style 16 Tournament 2022 Quarter-Final Match: Gene Munny defeated MALIK
* Luke Jacobs defeated Big Guns Joe
* PROGRESS Super Strong Style 16 Tournament 2022 Quarter-Final Match: Chris Ridgeway defeated Charlie Dempsey
* CPF (Callum Newman, Danny Black, Joe Lando & Maverick Mayhew) defeated Jack Evans, Rickey Shane Page, Robbie X & Maggot
* Alex Windsor defeated Eliza Alexander and Raven Creed
* PROGRESS Super Strong Style 16 Tournament 2022 Quarter-Final Match: Warren Banks defeated Kid Lykos (w/Kid Lykos II)
* PROGRESS Super Strong Style 16 Tourament 2022 Quarter-Final Match: Johnny PROGRESS defeated Aramis
* I Quit Match – Loser Leave PROGRESS Wrestling: Spike Trivet defeated Cara Noir
👏 One of the most emotional things you will ever see. Not just in wrestling, but in life. That was incredible.
All we can say is…#ThankYouCara #SSS16 pic.twitter.com/cFkk3kseCa
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) June 4, 2022
💪 Johnny Muscles?
Aramis will face Johnny PROGRESS to advance to the last four. This should be amazing. #SSS16 pic.twitter.com/xaIcF5TtLT
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) June 4, 2022
🪧 More strikes than the railways! Big Damo and Dean Allmark are going AT IT! #sss16 pic.twitter.com/XLMh0Bn3Xn
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) June 4, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Update on How AEW Stars Feel About Going to WWE After Cody Rhodes’ Exit
- Latest On AEW Talent’s Reaction to MJF’s Dynamite Promo & Situation
- Eric Bischoff On Lex Luger Winning WCW Title From Hulk Hogan In 1997, Hogan Quickly Regaining Title At Road Wild
- New Details on MJF’s Contract, Negotiations With AEW & Relationship Breakdown