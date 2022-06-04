PROGRESS Super Strong Style 16 Day 2 Results: Quarterfinal Round Takes Place

PROGRESS Wrestling held the second night of the Super Strong Style 16 tournament today from the Electric Ballroom in London, England. Here are results, via Fightful:

* PROGRESS Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper) defeated The Smokin’ Aces (Nick Riley & Charlie Sterling) and The 0121 (Dan Moloney & Man Like DeReiss) (c)

* Big Damo defeated Dean Allmark

* PROGRESS Super Strong Style 16 Tournament 2022 Quarter-Final Match: Gene Munny defeated MALIK

* Luke Jacobs defeated Big Guns Joe

* PROGRESS Super Strong Style 16 Tournament 2022 Quarter-Final Match: Chris Ridgeway defeated Charlie Dempsey

* CPF (Callum Newman, Danny Black, Joe Lando & Maverick Mayhew) defeated Jack Evans, Rickey Shane Page, Robbie X & Maggot

* Alex Windsor defeated Eliza Alexander and Raven Creed

* PROGRESS Super Strong Style 16 Tournament 2022 Quarter-Final Match: Warren Banks defeated Kid Lykos (w/Kid Lykos II)

* PROGRESS Super Strong Style 16 Tourament 2022 Quarter-Final Match: Johnny PROGRESS defeated Aramis

* I Quit Match – Loser Leave PROGRESS Wrestling: Spike Trivet defeated Cara Noir

👏 One of the most emotional things you will ever see. Not just in wrestling, but in life. That was incredible. All we can say is…#ThankYouCara #SSS16 pic.twitter.com/cFkk3kseCa — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) June 4, 2022

💪 Johnny Muscles? Aramis will face Johnny PROGRESS to advance to the last four. This should be amazing. #SSS16 pic.twitter.com/xaIcF5TtLT — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) June 4, 2022