PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 150 Results: Atlas Championship Changes Hands, More

PROGRESS Wrestling held Chapter 150, “When The Man Comes Around,” on Saturday night with a new Atlas Champion crowned and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per PROGRESS:

* Dark Match: Kodi Salihu fought to a Pup Zinzan after Bullit attacked both men

* Nick Wayne def. Callum Newman

* Axel Tischer def. Mike Bird

* Dan Moloney def . Warren Banks

* Nina Samuels def. Alexxis Falcon via DQ

* PROGRESS Atlas Championship Match: Ricky Knight Jr. def. Big Damo

* Skye Smitson def. Raven Creed

* Lio Rush def. Man Like Dereiss

* Millie McKenzie def. Lizzy Evo

* No DQ Non-Title Match: Tom Dawkins def. Spike Trivet, earning Cara Noir the right to return to PROGRESS.

