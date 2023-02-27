wrestling / News
PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 150 Results: Atlas Championship Changes Hands, More
PROGRESS Wrestling held Chapter 150, “When The Man Comes Around,” on Saturday night with a new Atlas Champion crowned and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per PROGRESS:
* Dark Match: Kodi Salihu fought to a Pup Zinzan after Bullit attacked both men
* Nick Wayne def. Callum Newman
* Axel Tischer def. Mike Bird
* Dan Moloney def . Warren Banks
* Nina Samuels def. Alexxis Falcon via DQ
* PROGRESS Atlas Championship Match: Ricky Knight Jr. def. Big Damo
* Skye Smitson def. Raven Creed
* Lio Rush def. Man Like Dereiss
* Millie McKenzie def. Lizzy Evo
* No DQ Non-Title Match: Tom Dawkins def. Spike Trivet, earning Cara Noir the right to return to PROGRESS.
👏👏👏👏👏
A standing ovation for Callum Newman & Nick Wayne today.
The crowd are LOUDDDD today!#PROGRESSWrestling pic.twitter.com/9oLZ1ceILZ
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) February 26, 2023
🙌 AND THE NEWWW PROGRESS ATLAS CHAMPION
🥇 RICKY KNIGHT JR#PROGRESSWrestling #WhenTheManComesAround pic.twitter.com/38jA03mwan
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) February 26, 2023
🔥 The Bad Child, Lio Rush RETURNS to PROGRESS Wrestling after an amazing debut at #StartSpreadingTheNews
👊 He faces a new challenge against the Lyrical Dragon today.#PROGRESSWrestling #WhenTheManComesAround@IamLioRush pic.twitter.com/JlBcd3m8S6
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) February 26, 2023
‼️ THE MAN HAS COME AROUND
🦢 CARA NOIR IS BACK IN PROGRESS WRESTLING#PROGRESSWrestling #Wrestling pic.twitter.com/yM78dWZh7N
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) February 26, 2023
