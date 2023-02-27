wrestling / News

PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 150 Results: Atlas Championship Changes Hands, More

February 26, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 150 Image Credit: PROGRESS Wrestling

PROGRESS Wrestling held Chapter 150, “When The Man Comes Around,” on Saturday night with a new Atlas Champion crowned and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per PROGRESS:

* Dark Match: Kodi Salihu fought to a Pup Zinzan after Bullit attacked both men
* Nick Wayne def. Callum Newman
* Axel Tischer def. Mike Bird
* Dan Moloney def . Warren Banks
* Nina Samuels def. Alexxis Falcon via DQ
* PROGRESS Atlas Championship Match: Ricky Knight Jr. def. Big Damo
* Skye Smitson def. Raven Creed
* Lio Rush def. Man Like Dereiss
* Millie McKenzie def. Lizzy Evo
* No DQ Non-Title Match: Tom Dawkins def. Spike Trivet, earning Cara Noir the right to return to PROGRESS.

