PROGRESS Wrestling Sons & Daughters Of The Desert Results 12.10.22: Multiple Title Matches, More

PROGRESS Wrestling's Sons & Daughters Of The Desert show took place in Dubai on December 10th, and the results are online.

* Session Moth Martina defeated Lizzy Evo

* Sunshine Machine defeated MK And Fayez

* Dubai World Championship Match: Tate Mayfairs defeated Shaheen

* Dubai World Championship Match: Dan Moloney defeated Tate Mayfairs

* PROGRESS Atlas Championship Match: Big Damo defeated Dan Moloney

* PROGRESS Men’s Championship Match: Spike Trivet defeated Axel Tischer

* PROGRESS Women’s Championship Match: Lana Austin defeated Kanji