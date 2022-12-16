wrestling / News
PROGRESS Wrestling Sons & Daughters Of The Desert Results 12.10.22: Multiple Title Matches, More
PROGRESS Wrestling’s Sons & Daughters Of The Desert show took place in Dubai on December 10th, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, https://www.fightful.com/wrestling/results/progress-wrestling-sons-daughters-desert-results-1210-lana-austin-vs-kanji-headlines target=new>courtesy of Fightful:
* Session Moth Martina defeated Lizzy Evo
* Sunshine Machine defeated MK And Fayez
* Dubai World Championship Match: Tate Mayfairs defeated Shaheen
* Dubai World Championship Match: Dan Moloney defeated Tate Mayfairs
* PROGRESS Atlas Championship Match: Big Damo defeated Dan Moloney
* PROGRESS Men’s Championship Match: Spike Trivet defeated Axel Tischer
* PROGRESS Women’s Championship Match: Lana Austin defeated Kanji
