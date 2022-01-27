PROGRESS Wrestling Teams Up With TNT Extreme Wrestling

PROGRESS Wrestling and TNT Extreme Wrestling have announced that they are now working together, following news that PROGRESS has new ownership. That announcement was made at the end of last year. PROGRESS and TNT Extreme sent out the following press release:

TNT Extreme Wrestling Join Forces With The New Owners Of PROGRESS Wrestling

(Liverpool, England) 26th January 2022: Following their recent full acquisition of the UK’s leading independent wrestling promotion, PROGRESS Wrestling, Lee McAteer and Martyn Best have announced that they have now acquired a joint interest in the best kept secret in British wrestling; Liverpool based TNT Extreme Wrestling, along with TNT founder Jay Apter.

This acquisition adds to the the pair’s interests in independent promotions and McAteer and Best, both long-time directors of one of English football’s oldest league clubs, Tranmere Rovers, have high ambitions for both PROGRESS Wrestling and TNT Extreme Wrestling.

TNT was founded in 2015 by Jay Apter. Since then the promotion have held events across the North-West of England and become known for their signature hardcore style, spotlighted each year by the ‘DOA Deathmatch Tournament’ in which competitors take their style of wrestling to the brutal edge in order to gain the approval of the (strictly adult!) fans in attendance.

Over the last few years, TNT has played host to some of the most celebrated names in global wrestling including WWE’s Pete Dunne and Gunther (Formerly WALTER), All Elite Wrestling’s Eddie Kingston and PAC and former NJPW Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay.

McAteer and Best have joined TNT ahead of the 2022 edition of the DOA Deathmatch tournament that will take place at Fusion Nightclub in Liverpool on Thursday 3rd February. Tickets can be purchased from tnt-wrestling.co.uk.

On the completion of the deal, Best said, “Having been a large part of the Liverpool business community for many years, and having led Everton Tigers a few years ago, I’m delighted to be back involved in sporting events in the heart of Liverpool. TNT is certainly different from basketball, but the same excitement, buzz and entertainment for the fans is what we will be striving for.”

On the new addition to their stable, McAteer said, “TNT has been British Wrestling’s best kept secret for a long time, but now the secret is out. The eyeballs are now truly on TNT Extreme Wrestling.

We can’t wait to show the wider world what TNT has to offer and this forms part of our bigger and wider plans for what we hope to achieve in the U.K. sector and beyond.

Jay has done a tremendous job with TNT and as a fan I’ve always tried to go to as many shows as I could. We can’t wait for our next show, DOA!”

TNT Founder Jay Apter added, “TNT has been my life’s work and passion. I am incredibly proud of how far my team, talent, and I have been able to take the brand. However, to get to the next level, Lee and Besty are the missing pieces to the puzzle.

The three of us will be unstoppable and I cannot wait to show the whole world what TNT Extreme Wrestling is all about! Thank you to everyone. The secret is out.”

The DOA tournament will take place days before PROGRESS Wrestling visit the North-West region for the first time under the stewardship of McAteer and Best as ‘Chapter 128: Technique’ will take place at the O2 Ritz in Manchester, highlighted by the return to the UK of Ring Of Honor Champion Jonathan Gresham.

