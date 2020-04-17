Promotions Cut Ties With Indie Wrestler Jay Hunter Following Racist Tiktok Video

Independent wrestler Jay Hunter has been cut from multiple promotions following his release of a racist Tiktok video. World Wrestling Alliance in Georgia announced that they’ve terminated their association with Hunter, real name Jeffery Hume, over the video which he filmed with a fellow high school senior named Stephanie Freeman.

The video, which we won’t be posting, has Hunter use the N-word and refers to black people as specifically not having a father, robbing white people, eating watermelon and fried chicken, and spending a lot of time in jail. There’s not a lot of nuance in this one.

WWA4, which is operated by AR Fox, had used Hunter for several matches. The company issued a statement that you can see below which read, “We at The WWA4 do not condone racism. As of 4/16/2020, Jeffery Hume’s (Jay Hunter) WWA4 membership was terminated. We pride ourselves on being diverse, welcoming everyone. We are utterly disappointed, appalled, and disgusted. We welcome all races, sexes, religions and creeds.”

In addition, Victory Championship Wrestling released Hunter in a statement you can see below on Facebook. Hunter and Freemen were seniors at Carrollton High School in Carrollton, Georgia and have been expelled over the video according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Hunter has since deleted his Twitter account.