PWA Black Label: Colosseum Announced For October 21st & 22nd

PWA Black Label: Colosseum is set to take place over two nights later this month. Pro Wrestling Australia announced on Monday that the event will run on October 21st and 22nd in Sydney, Australia.

The announcement reads (per Fightful):

PWA Black Label Presents: Colosseum ️ – A Spectacular Two-Night Wrestling Extravaganza in Sydney

Brace yourselves, wrestling fans! The highly anticipated Pro Wrestling Australia (PWA) Black Label: Colosseum is back for its fourth thrilling iteration this October, promising an action-packed weekend of adrenaline-pumping wrestling, incredible live music, and mouthwatering food. This year’s event is set to be the most epic yet, and one that entertainment and wrestling fans alike will not want to miss.

The centerpiece of this year’s Colosseum is the eight-person elimination tournament that will culminate in the presentation of a ceremonial sword to the victor. With a storied history of past winners that includes illustrious graduates of PWA’s training academy such as Grayson Waller (WWE Smackdown) and Robbie Eagles (New Japan Pro Wrestling), expectations are high for the wrestlers who will be taking to the ring on Saturday, October 21st and Sunday, October 22nd at Liberty Hall in Sydney Entertainment Quarter.

Already announced for this year’s Colosseum are wrestling sensation Zach Sabre Jr., PWA’s own Cherry Stephens and Paris De Silva, as well as Delta from Melbourne City Wrestling. These talented wrestlers and many others will vie for glory and showcase their exceptional skills in the ring.

On the first night of Colosseum, the PWA Heavyweight title will be up for grabs as “The Example,” Tuff Stuff Ricky South, defends his belt against the formidable Jessica “The Arm Collector” Troy in a high-stakes showdown that promises to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

“Jessica Troy needs to prove herself to me,” says The Example, Tuff Stuff Ricky South. “There is a ceiling, Jessica, to how high you can climb and that ceiling is owned by me, Come Colosseum, you may take my arm, but you will NEVER take my heavyweight championship!”

In addition to the heart-pounding wrestling action, fans attending Colosseum will experience a unique ‘fan festival’ where they can meet and interact with their favorite wrestlers. It will be a chance to forge lasting memories and create unforgettable moments.

On both nights of Colosseum, fans will have the iconic Mary’s burgers delivered right to their seats, ensuring that no one goes hungry during this event. Supergroup, Monstars, comprised of Emmy Mack, Steve Knight, Digby Robinson, Henry Beard, Jimmy Kleiner, and more, will also be providing the soundtrack for both nights.

Doors open at 6:30pm on Saturday, October 21st and 5:00pm on Sunday, October 22nd at Liberty Hall in The Entertainment Quarter, Building 220, Lang Rd, Moore Park. Tickets are selling fast for both days of Colosseum and are on sale from $55.31 each.

For more information or to buy tickets, please visit: https://tinyurl.com/Colosseum23