PWA Black Label Colosseum Results 10.21.23: Zack Sabre Jr Competes, More

October 22, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
PWA Black Label Colosseum Image Credit: PWA Black Label

PWA Black Label Colosseum took place in New South Wales, Australia on Saturday with Zack Sabre Jr. in action and more. You can see the highlights below from the FITE TV-airing event, per Fightful:

* PWA Colosseum 2023 First Round Match: Jude London def. Emman Azman

* PWA Colosseum 2023 First Round Match: Grimm def. Cherry Stephens

– The Joker And The Thief def. Back Pain, Michael Spencer & Tommy Dee, Prima Pi Kappa, SMS. and The Backslide Girlz

* PWA Colosseum 2023 First Round Match: Zack Sabre Jr. def. Jack Bonza

* PWA Colosseum 2023 First Round Match: Paris De Silva def. DELTA

* Soul Of PWA Championship Match: The Tuckman def. Unsocial Jordan

* PWA Heavyweight Championship Match: Jessica Troy def. Ricky South

