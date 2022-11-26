wrestling / News
PWG Announces First Entrants for 2023 Battle of LA
– As noted, PWG has announced that the 2023 Battle of Los Angeles Touranment will be held on January 7-8, 2023. PWG has also confirmed the initial three entrants for the tournament.
The first three entrants include Michael Oku, Shun Skywalker, and Masha Slamovich. You can see the announcements below:
Michael Oku is the first entrant in the 2023 Battle of Los Angeles!
— PWG (@OfficialPWG) November 23, 2022
Shun Skywalker is the second entrant in the 2023 Battle of Los Angeles!
— PWG (@OfficialPWG) November 24, 2022
Masha Slamovich is the third entrant in the 2023 Battle of Los Angeles!
— PWG (@OfficialPWG) November 26, 2022
