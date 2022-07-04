wrestling

PWG Nineteen Results 7.3.22: Daniel Garcia Defends PWG World Title, More

July 4, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
PWG Pro Wrestling Guerrilla Image Credit: PWG

PWG Nineteen took place on Sunday night featuring Daniel Garcia defending the PWG World Championship and more. You can see results from the show below, per SoCal Uncensored:

* Shane Haste def. Titus Alexander

* Yuka Sakazaki def. Masha Slamovich

* Davey Richards def. Kevin Blackwood and JONAH

* Speedball Mike Bailey def. Buddy Matthews

* PWG Tag Team Championship Match: Kings of the Black Throne def. Aussie Open

* PWG World Championship Match: Daniel Garcia def. Konosuke Takeshita

