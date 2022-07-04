PWG Nineteen Results 7.3.22: Daniel Garcia Defends PWG World Title, More

PWG Nineteen took place on Sunday night featuring Daniel Garcia defending the PWG World Championship and more. You can see results from the show below, per SoCal Uncensored:

* Shane Haste def. Titus Alexander

* Yuka Sakazaki def. Masha Slamovich

* Davey Richards def. Kevin Blackwood and JONAH

* Speedball Mike Bailey def. Buddy Matthews

* PWG Tag Team Championship Match: Kings of the Black Throne def. Aussie Open

* PWG World Championship Match: Daniel Garcia def. Konosuke Takeshita