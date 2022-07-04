wrestling
PWG Nineteen Results 7.3.22: Daniel Garcia Defends PWG World Title, More
PWG Nineteen took place on Sunday night featuring Daniel Garcia defending the PWG World Championship and more. You can see results from the show below, per SoCal Uncensored:
* Shane Haste def. Titus Alexander
* Yuka Sakazaki def. Masha Slamovich
* Davey Richards def. Kevin Blackwood and JONAH
* Speedball Mike Bailey def. Buddy Matthews
* PWG Tag Team Championship Match: Kings of the Black Throne def. Aussie Open
Kings of the Black Throne (@Brodyxking & @malakaiblxck) get the win 8n 18:02 and retain the PWG Tag Team Championship. #PWGNineteen pic.twitter.com/8p2jJPixn1
— SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) July 4, 2022
* PWG World Championship Match: Daniel Garcia def. Konosuke Takeshita
.@GarciaWrestling wins by submission in 23:19 in an incredible match to retain the PWG World Championship. #PWGNineteen pic.twitter.com/YQQAlOo4mS
— SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) July 4, 2022
