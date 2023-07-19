PWG Announces Return With Mystery Vortex Event Next Month

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG) has announced that it will return next month with its 20th anniversary show. TWENTY: Mystery Vortex happens on August 13. This will be the first PWG event since Battle of Los Angeles on January 7-8.

Mystery Vortex shows are, as the title implies, complete mysteries until bell time. No wrestlers or matches are announced for the events. The last Mystery Vortex happened in 2021.