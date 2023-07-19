wrestling / News

PWG Announces Return With Mystery Vortex Event Next Month

July 19, 2023
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG) has announced that it will return next month with its 20th anniversary show. TWENTY: Mystery Vortex happens on August 13. This will be the first PWG event since Battle of Los Angeles on January 7-8.

Mystery Vortex shows are, as the title implies, complete mysteries until bell time. No wrestlers or matches are announced for the events. The last Mystery Vortex happened in 2021.

