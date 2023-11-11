= In a statement via X, Super Dragon issued an announcement regarding Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG), and why the promotion has not been running many shows as of late. He revealed that his girlfriend is currently battling cancer, and he also stated he’ll be taking time away from wrestling at the moment.

Super Dragon also noted that the plan is for PWG to return as soon as possible later in 2024. You can read his statement below:

“I know a lot of you have been wondering what is going on with PWG and why there haven’t been many events this year. My girlfriend has been very sick and battling an aggressive cancer since earlier this year. It’s been incredibly difficult for me to focus on anything else.” “Recently things took a turn for the worse, and I need to take some time away from wrestling. There will be no more PWG events this year. We will return as soon as possible in 2024. Thank you for all your support.”

On behalf of 411, we send our best wishes to Super Dragon, his partner, and their loved ones.

