QT Marshall Reportedly Returning to AEW in Backstage Role

– According to a report by Fightful Select, QT Marshall is returning to AEW, but not as an on-air talent. As previously noted, Marshall had reportedly departed from the company last year due to his frustrations on wanting to be more active as an on-air wrestler for the company.

Fightful Select reports that Marshall and AEW have worked out their previous issues, and he’s said to be returning to the company in the behind-the-scenes role he previously held. He will not be working as an in-ring talent. The agreement for Marshall to return was reportedly in place as early as two weeks ago. Also, QT has not made his return to the company yet.

Following his return, it’s said that QT will still be free to continue wrestling outside of AEW, with the exception of WWE. Marshall wrestled for the first time since leaving AEW during the recent Turnbuckle Championship Wrestling show.

QT is currently working with Cody Rhodes’ sister, Teil Rhodes, on the revival of TCW, which was created by Dusty Rhodes. They recently held their first show earlier this month in McDonough, Georgia. The show featured appearances by former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona, Scotty Riggs, Glacier, Aaron Solo, and more.