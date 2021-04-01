QT Marshall Turns On Nightmare Family, Forms New Faction on Dynamite

The Nightmare Family has split in two following tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s episode of Dynamite saw QT Marshall face Cody Rhodes, with Arn Anderson as the guest referee.

During the match, Marshall missed a crossbody and then, frustrated, punched Anderson in the face. That brought out Dustin Rhodes, Lee Johnson, and the Gunn Club to check on Anderson and as they looked at Marshall — who had moved to the stage — Nightmare Family students Aaron Solow, Anthony Ogogo, and Nick Comoroto came out and attacked the group in the ring.

Marshall then came back and hit a piledriver on Dustin Rhodes on the steep steps. He nearly hit Cody with a chairshot but Red Velvet came out and Marshall backed off.