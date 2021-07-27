Quinn McKay To Get Another Chance to Qualify For ROH Women’s Title Tournament

Quinn McKay’s hopes of competing in the ROH WOmen’s Championship Tournament aren’t yet dead, as it is now in the fans’ hands. Maria Kanellis announced on Twitter on Monday that McKay, who lost to both Angelina Love and Mandy Leon in qualifying matches after the two cheated to win, can still enter by a fan vote.

The vote was put up on the ROH Experience Facebook Group, with fans able to vote to either allow McKay in the tournament or “uphold the decision.” As of this writing, “Get Quinn in the tournament” has 248 votes to “Uphold the decision’s” 21.

In the video accompanied with the announcement, as you can see below, Kanellis announced that Leon and Love will be banned from each other’s matches.