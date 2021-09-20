Rachael Ellering Wants WNBA Star Diana Taurasi To Cross Over Into Wrestling

Rachael Ellering would like to see some WNBA stars, including Diana Taurasi, make their way into wrestling. Ellering was a guest on the WNBA Nation podcast and was asked about which stars from the league she’d like to see involved with professional wrestling.

“Everyone knows I’m flat out obsessed with D [Taurasi] and the way she can talk her talk,” she said (per Fightful). “She would fit in. I got to hear her call out like a ref, ‘I’ll see you in the lobby.’ I would probably cry, I would be so stoked about it. I love size discrepancy matches, so I’d love to see Asia Wilson or Liz [Cambridge].”

Ellering is signed to Impact Wrestling and is allied with Jordynne Grace. She is set compete at Impact’s Knockouts Knockdown show in October.