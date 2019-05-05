Rancid Lead Singer Says He’s Backing AEW and Cody Rhodes, Thinks WWE Has Nothing to Get Behind Anymore

– The Kevin Gill Show recently interviewed RANCID band member and lead singer Lars Frederiksen, who is a longtime wrestling fan. During the interview, he talked about wrestling and said he supports Cody Rhodes and AEW. Below are some highlights (per Fightful).

Frederiksen on backing Cody Rhodes and AEW: “I’m backing it. We’re talking about Cody Rhodes who’s a great wrestling mind. His dad was one of the best, if not the best wrestling mind/booker. You’d have to be an absolute idiot to not pick up on something, and I don’t think any of Dusty’s sons are idiots. Goldust was one of my dudes, always will be one of my guys. My favorite thing in the world.. what got me excited about wrestling times one million was GOLDUST / STARDUST… That would have catapulted that company (WWE). If they just listened to their audience……”

His thoughts on WWE: “In WWE, there’s nothing to get behind. There’s nothing that pops. Like Lemmy (Motorhead) once said: You want your rock stars to look like outer space aliens. I want my wrestlers to look the same way. Or at least have some sort of character or personality.”

On WWE lacking in character development now: “Look at Dusty Rhodes or Dick Murdoch; they weren’t in the best shape but they were performers and they could bring you in and make you believe in something. Steven (William) Regal; last of a generation really. Who else is in that company that can even pull you in like that?… It’s like these guys that they bring in for the big shows; you still have me at Undertaker. I don’t give a ****. The Undertaker is the dude right? You’re still going to have me at certain dudes… I’m not saying there’s a lack of talent, it’s a lack of developing the talent or letting the talent take control of their character.”

His thoughts on Joey Ryan: “I love that ******* guy! Part of the reason why this guy got over is because he’s got the strongest dick!!!!! It’s wrestling! It’s ENTERTAINMENT!! There’s a gimmick and there is something to get behind.”