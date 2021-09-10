Randy Couture On How Gable Steveson Would Do In The UFC, His New Movie

Gable Steveson is headed to WWE, and Randy Couture has weighed on whether he would be a success in the UFC too. As previously reported, WWE announced that Steveson has signed a contract with them. Steveson also had interest from the UFC, and Couture talked about how Steveson would have done in a new interview with Wrestling Inc. Some highlights are below:

On how Steveson would do in the UFC: “He obviously has wrestling skills. When it comes to grappling, there are a few sides to the coin. A lot of these jiu-jitsu guys are very comfortable on their butt, or their back, and very adept at finding ways to get you out of position, and submit you from there. I think that is something Gable would have to get used to, which is putting himself on his back and learning to operate from there. He’s amazingly athletic. Obviously, he does the backflip (as a celebration routine after his victories). I mean, how many guys that size can do that?

“He’s ridiculously athletic. If you give him enough time, he’s a diligent enough guy to figure it out. I think the striking will come second nature to him. He can pick that up like every other wrestler I know, and be adept enough to get his hands on guys and make them wrestle him. And then his opponents are going to have a real problem.”

On his new movie The Manson Brothers Midnight Zombie Massacre: “It’s an interesting cross of the pro wrestling world, with our two main characters played by Chris Margetis and Mike Carey – who actually developed the script. They were actual pro wrestlers at a high level. Now, they’re on the downhill slide, the characters of the the Manson Brothers drop to the B League, but still trying to make a living at their craft.

“One of the other pro wrestlers on the circuit is experimenting with Chinese growth hormones. But those hormones are tainted and causes him to basically start devouring people, and everyone bitten turns (into zombies), and you know the story from there. The Manson Brothers have to rescue the day, and kill a bunch of zombies. Maybe a little parallel to what is going on in the world, or maybe not (laughs). It’s definitely fun.”