More On Gable Steveson Signing With WWE, Signed to Multi-Year Deal

WWE announced that Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson signed a deal with them earlier today, and a new report has additional details on his signing. ESPN reports that Steveson’s deal with the company, their first ever NIL (name/image/likeness) deal with the NCAA, is a multi-year contract that will begin after he officially graduates from the University of Minnesota in May.

The deal allows Steveson to join WWE while still defending his Division I national championship. He will appear on WWE programming while still attending school and will be full-time with WWE once his contract fully kicks in after he graduates. WWE will be setting up a remote training facility for Steveson near the University of Minnesota campus where he can train with WWE coaches, and will have access to the WWE Performance Center. His brother Bobby Steveson is currently a Performance Center recruit.

The exact length of Steveson’s contract is not yet known.

“I’ve been on WWE since I was really young,” said Steveson in s statement. “I was on guys like Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman for a very long time. So growing up watching them, me being an entertainer on the wrestling mat, it just felt like it was the right choice.”

The site also notes that Steveson had discussions with the UFC and had some interest from the NFL, with the UFC wanting him to get experience on in regional MMA fights before potentially coming onto Dana White’s Contender Series.