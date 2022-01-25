Randy Orton Recalls ‘Rough’ Booking for The Feud With The Fiend Bray Wyatt

– Speaking to The Ringer Wrestling Show, WWE Superstar Randy Orton discussed some of his “hard” and “rough” angles, such as his greatly maligned feud with The Fiend “Bray Wyatt.” This includes the time he set The Fiend on fire at WWE TLC 2020. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Randy Orton his feud with The Fiend Bray Wyatt: “Rolling with the punches is something that I realized, more recently than not, if I just accept that I’m out of control of some of these situations and I’m talking about the business right now, if I just take what they give me and do it to the best of my ability…I was doing Fiend stuff a year ago. That was hard.”

Orton on how the feud was booked: “Some of that was rough. They put me in the burn mask one week and the next week I’m out of it and my skin healed. It’s tough. Then you go to, who you would imagine you go to when you have a gripe, and go, ‘Hey, I can’t do this. Aren’t they gonna….’ [Vince impression], ‘Just do it. It’s going to work.’ ‘Okay.’ Roll with the punches. You go out there and do your best job. Even though I’m lighting a dead guy on fire and he’s the babyface…I had a very hard time trying to make that real, but I feel like I did a good enough job to where even though it was a little cringe-worthy for some people, because I really tried to believe I was going through this, I think it helped people buy into it a little bit more while we were suspending that reality and trying to make them believe like they would if they were watching the most recent Halloween movie. They want to believe and be entertained so, the more I can accept that and make it real and make it something that I’m feeling and not just words that some 22-year-old writer wrote on paper for me, if I believe it and make it mine, I can get them to believe. That’s what kind of changed with my promos.”