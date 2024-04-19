wrestling / News
Rapper Bun B Set To Appear At TNA Impact Tapings
April 19, 2024 | Posted by
Rapper Bun B is set to appear at the TNA Impact tapings on Sunday. TNA announced on Friday that Bun B, who invited AJ Francis to his show at Rodeo Houston last month, will be appearing at Sunday’s taping in Las Vegas as you can see below.
The tapings will follow on TNA Rebellion, which takes place live on Saturday night.
BREAKING: Legendary rapper @BunBTrillOG is set to appear at #TNAiMPACT THIS SUNDAY at the Palms in Las Vegas!
Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/LoHD9Rg8B1 pic.twitter.com/FwsTgZOji3
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 19, 2024
