wrestling / News

Rapper Bun B Set To Appear At TNA Impact Tapings

April 19, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bun B TNA Impact Image Credit: TNA

Rapper Bun B is set to appear at the TNA Impact tapings on Sunday. TNA announced on Friday that Bun B, who invited AJ Francis to his show at Rodeo Houston last month, will be appearing at Sunday’s taping in Las Vegas as you can see below.

The tapings will follow on TNA Rebellion, which takes place live on Saturday night.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bun B, TNA Impact, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading