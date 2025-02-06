Raquel Rodriguez Cites Chyna & Beth Phoenix As Her Wresting Inspirations

Raquel Rodriguez recently spoke about how Chyna & Beth Phoenix inspired her to get into the ring. The WWE star noted that the two WWE Hall of Famers were her idols before she got into the ring in an appearance on Casual Conversations with The Classic.

“Of course, I gravitated to the big girls because I was so big and different when I was little, you know?,” Rodriguez said (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “So, I really gravitated towards Chyna, of course, because I thought she was so beautiful and strong and I loved that about her and Beth Phoenix, too, like Beth was just this ‘Glamazon.'”

She continued, “So, I really looked up to those two women in wrestling; they really inspired me.”

Rodriguez is currently a member of the Judgment Day and is closely allied with Liv Morgan in the group.