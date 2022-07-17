Raquel Rodriguez Debuts New Theme Music During Smackdown Dark Match

Raquel Rodriguez got a new entrance theme during her dark match on last week’s WWE Smackdown. Rodriguez defeated Sonya Deville in the match before Friday’s episode and as you can see below, Rodriguez came out to a new theme song.

Rodriguez’s last on-screen match came at WWE Money in the Bank on July 2nd, where she competed for the women’s MITB briefcase that was won by LIv Morgan on the way to Morgan’s Smackdown Women’s Championship win.