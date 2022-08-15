Raquel Rodriguez Is Excited About The New Direction For WWE Creative With Triple H In Charge

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Raquel Rodriguez expressed her optimism for the changing future of WWE with Triple H at the helm (courtesy of Fightful). You can view the full interview with Rodriguez and Austin Theory as well as read a few highlights below.

On her feelings with Triple H as the new head of Creative: “It’s amazing, we’re all very excited. I know I can vouch for probably most of the women on the roster who are just excited about the possibilities of having more match time, new opponents, really mixing it up on the roster, and really getting the unexpected.”

On her own history working with Triple H: “I think also coming up to NXT with him, there’s more of a comfortability with us of being able to approach him in that sense and bring up our ideas if we do have any.”