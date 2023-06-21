wrestling / News
AEW Collision Debuts At #3 on Cable, Draws Over 800,000 Viewers
June 21, 2023 | Posted by
Wrestlenomics reports that the debut episode of AEW Collision drew over 800,000 viewers and was #3 on cable for the night. The show had 816,000 viewers and had an 0.33 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.
Compared to last Wednesday’s Dynamite on TBS, it had fewer viewers (Dynamite had 832,000) but a higher rating (Dynamite had an 0.30). It was higher than Rampage in both viewers (433,000) and the rating (0.13).
The debut of AEW Collision, last Saturday on TNT (8-10pm):
816,000 viewers
P18-49 rating: 0.33
#3 cable original in P18-49
📊 https://t.co/qDSSxyAPtr pic.twitter.com/rifsDOqNGs
— Wrestlenomics (@wrestlenomics) June 21, 2023