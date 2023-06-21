AEW Collision Debuts At #3 on Cable, Draws Over 800,000 Viewers

Wrestlenomics reports that the debut episode of AEW Collision drew over 800,000 viewers and was #3 on cable for the night. The show had 816,000 viewers and had an 0.33 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

Compared to last Wednesday’s Dynamite on TBS, it had fewer viewers (Dynamite had 832,000) but a higher rating (Dynamite had an 0.30). It was higher than Rampage in both viewers (433,000) and the rating (0.13).