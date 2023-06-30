Ratings Breakdown For AEW Collision and Dynamite

This past Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision was down from the show’s debut, getting 595,000 viewers and a 0.21 in the key 18-49 demo rating. Meanwhile, this past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite was down in both metrics from the week before, drawing 809,000 viewers and an 0.24 rating. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a breakdown of both shows, including a look at each individual quarter hour.

Collision had an 0.13 in 18-34. It was #5 for the night on cable and #2 in its time slot behind LSU vs. Florida in the College Baseball World Series (2,579,000/0.55).

Compared to the week before, it was down 27.1% in viewers, down 37% in 18-49 and down 45.9% in 18-34.

According to the report, this is the range that WBD was initially hoping for when the show launched and the debut episode overperformed.

Collision was #10 in women 18-49, #6 in men 18-49, #5 in 18-49, #7 in women 12-34 and #5 in men 12-34. It had 61,000 in men 18-34 (down 51.2%), 32,000 in women 18-34 (down 31.9%), 130,000 in men 35-49 (down 30.1%) and 50,000 in women 35-49 (down 32.4%). The audience was 70.2% male in 18-49. The show had an 0.09 in 12-17 (down 47.1%), 0.13 in 18-34 (down 45.9%), 0.29 in 35-49 (down 30.8%) and 0.25 in 50+ (down 7.4%).

While Dynamite tends to drop as the show progresses, Collision rose in multiple quarters, and finished with more viewers overall and in 18-49 than it started with. The quarters featuring CM Punk were the only ones to go over 600,000 in total viewers.

Q1: Main Event promos/Chris Jericho, Sting, Darby Allin, Minoru Suzuki & Tetsuya Naito segment – 605,000 viewers, 283,000 in 18-49

Q2: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Swerve Strickland – 597,000 viewers (down 8,000), 266,000 in 18-49 (down 17,000)

Q3: End of Tanahashi vs. Strickland/Andrade vs. Brody King – 573,000 viewers (down 24,000), 256,000 in 18-49 (down 10,000)

Q4: End of Andrade vs. King/Christian Cage promo – 587,000 viewers (up 14,000), 274,000 in 18-49 (up 18,000)

Q5: Nyla Rose vs. Willow Nightingale – 592,000 viewers (up 5,000), 274,000 in 18-49 (even)

Q6: End of Rose vs. Nightingale/Scorpio Sky promo/Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Jeremy Prophet – 554,000 viewers (down 38,000), 248,000 in 18-49 (down 26,000)

Q7: CMFTR & Ricky Starks vs. Bullet Club Gold – 616,000 viewers (up 62,000), 288,000 in 18-49 (up 40,000)

Q8: End of CMFTR & Starks vs. Bullet Club Gold – 634,000 viewers (up 18,000), 289,000 in 18-49 (up 1,000)

This past Wednesday’s Dynamite had an 0.19 in 18-34. It was #3 for the night and in its time slot, behind the NHL Draft (681,000/0.25) and Real Housewives of Orange County (781,000/0.24). It was #12 women 18-49, #2 in men 18-49, tied for #1 in 18-49, #5 in women 12-34 and #2 in men 12-34.

Compared to last week, the show was down 10.3% in viewers, down 27.5% in 18-49 and down 23.1% in 18-34. Compared to last year, which was Blood and Guts, the show was down 20.9% in viewers, down 33.1% in 18-49 and down 12.8% in 18-34.

Dynamite had 89,000 in men 18-34 (down 19.1%), 41,000 in women 18-34 (down 30.5%), 139,000 in men 35-49 (down 30.2%) and 47,000 in women 35-49 (down 30.9%). The audience was 72.2% male in 18-49. The show had an 0.13 in 12-17 (down 23.5%), 0.19 in 18-34 (down 23.1%), 0.29 in 35-49 (down 30.3%) and 0.38 in 50+ (up 8.6%).

Q1: Jon Moxley vs. Tomohiro Ishii – 943,000 viewers, 362,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Moxley vs. Ishii/MJF & Adam Cole segment/Moxley & Eddie Kingston segment/Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega video – 909,000 viewers (down 34,000), 377,000 in 18-49 (up 15,000)

Q3: Keith Lee, El Hijo del Vikingo & Orange Cassidy vs. Jericho Appreciation Society – 835,000 viewers (down 74,000), 330,000 in 18-49 (down 47,000)

Q4: End of Lee, Vikingo and Cassidy vs. JAS/Dark Order & Elite segment/Chris Jericho promo/The Elite vs. The Dark Order – 808,000 viewers (down 27,000), 308,000 in 18-49 (down 22,000)

Q5: End of Elite vs. Dark Order plus post-match with Blackpool Combat Club – 783,000 viewers (down 25,000), 301,000 in 18-49 (down 7,000)

Q6: Jon Moxley promo/Owen Hart Cup videos/MJF, Cole & Roderick Strong segment/Jack Perry promo – 762,000 viewers (down 21,000), 297,000 in 18-49 (down 4,000)

Q7: Ruby Soho vs. Alexis Nicole/Soho promo/QTV promo – 711,000 viewers (down 51,000), 266,000 in 18-49 (down 31,000)

Q8: Sting & Darby Allin vs. Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara – 720,000 viewers (up 9,000), 284,000 in 18-49 (up 18,000)

Overrun: End of Sting & Allin vs. Jericho & Guevara – 810,000 viewers (up 90,000), 339,000 in 18-49 (up 55,000)