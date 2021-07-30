Ratings Breakdown For AEW Fight for the Fallen

As we previously reported, AEW Fight for the Fallen brought in the company’s fourth largest audience ever and its highest rating of the year. The show had 1,108,000 viewers and a 0.45 (582,000 viewers) in the key adults 18-49 demographic. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a more detailed look at the numbers including a breakdown of the show quarter by quarter.

Dynamite had a 0.28 in 18-34. It was noted that fourth quarter was likely impacted by a blackout among DirecTV users that lasted 4-5 minutes, but this was only a minor hiccup for a successful night. The show was still #1 on cable for the third week in a row. It actually managed to beat RAW and Smackdown in women 18-34, drawing 77,000 (up 30.5%) compared to RAW’s 75,000 and Smackdown’s 74,000. It was also close to both in men 35-49, drawing 271,000 (down 11.4%) compared to RAW’s 292,000 and Smackdown’s 285,000.

Overall, Fight for the Fallen was down 3.5% in viewers, but up 1.2% in 18-49 and 28.7% in 18-34. It had 116,000 viewers in men 18-34 (up 27.5%) and 118,000 in women 35-49 (down 0.8%). In 18-49, the audience was 66.5% male. The third quarter was the highest in the show’s history since its debut episode.

Here’s a look at the show quarter-by-quarter:

Q1: Hangman Page & The Dark Order vs. The Elite – 1,153,000 viewers, 577,000 in 18-49

Q2: Hangman Page & The Dark Order vs. The Elite – 1,154,000 viewers (up 1,000), 607,000 in 18-49 (up 30,000)

Q3: End of 10-man tag/Pac & Andrade segment/Ricky Starks & Brian Cage segment/Hiroshi Tanahashi promo/FTR vs. Santana & Ortiz – 1,240,000 viewers (up 86,000), 659,000 in 18-49 (up 52,000)

Q4: End of FTR vs. Santana & Ortiz/Britt Baker interview/First Dance in Chicago announcement – 975,000 viewers (down 265,000), 508,000 in 18-49 (down 151,000)

Q5: Darby Allin promo/Lance Archer vs. Hikuleo/Cody Rhodes brawls with Malakai Black – 1,018,000 viewers (up 43,000), 524,000 in 18-49 (up 16,000)

Q6: Miro promo/Jurassic Express & Christian Cage vs. Private Party & Angelico – 1,058,000 viewers (up 40,000), 570,000 in 18-49 (up 46,000)

Q7: Thunder Rosa vs. Julia Hart/Jon Moxley promo/Chris Jericho entrance – 1,086,000 viewers (up 28,000), 581,000 in 18-49 (up 11,000)

Q8: Chris Jericho vs. Nick Gage – 1,179,000 viewers (up 93,000), 633,000 in 18-49 (up 52,000)