AEW Dynamite Draws Fourth Largest Audience Ever For Fight for the Fallen

AEW Dynamite drew 1.108 million viewers last night for their Fight for the Fallen episode, reports Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.

While this is down 3.5% from last week’s 1.148 million viewers, the show drew a 0.45 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, up 2.3% from last week’s 0.44 and the best 18-49 rating of the year. Year over year, Dynamite viewership was up 43% from the same week in 2020 while the 18-49 rating was up 50%.

Overall, this was the fourth largest audience for AEW Dynamite and the third best 18-49 rating for the show (tied with two other episodes for #3). It was the third highest viewership of the year for the show (the April 7th episode drew 1.219 million viewers and last week’s episode drew 1.148 million viewers).

Chris Jericho vs. Nick Gage in a No Rules match headlined the show last night.