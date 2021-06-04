Ratings Breakdown For Last Friday’s AEW Dynamite

The ratings have been slow to arrive due to the ongoing issues with Showbuzz Daily, which resulted in last Friday’s AEW Dynamite ratings coming in Tuesday. The reported number was down from the Wednesday before, as a combination of a new timeslot, Memorial Day weekend and the NBA Playoffs hurt things considerably. The show only brought in 526,000 viewers and a 0.20 rating (263,000 viewers) in the key 18-49 demographic. The demo rating was a new low for the series.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a breakdown of the numbers from last week, including a quarter-by-quarter analysis. It was noted that while the demo rating was down by Dynamite’s normal Wednesday standards, it’s actually solid for that time slot on a Friday night. The audience was 437,000 live and then an additional 89,000 on DVR before 3 AM. The average viewer watched 51.5% of the show, down from 57.6% from the week before.

Dynamite also drew an 0.08 in the 18-34 rating. In spite of its sharp declines, it still managed to get tenth place for the night on cable among first-run shows. The direct sports competition did very well that night, with the NBA getting 2,662,000 viewers and a 1.03 rating, while the NHL on NBC Sports Network had 998,000 viewers and a 0.33 rating. Overall, TNT was in sixth place last Friday, behind ESPN, NBC Sports Network, the Food Network, Adult Swim and HGTV.

Overall the show was down 35.9% in viewers, 27.3% in 18-49 and 46.7% in 18-34 from its last Wednesday show. Hour one of Dynamite did better than hour two, which is notable because AEW Rampage will only be one hour when it debuts on August 13. Hour one had 587,000 viewers and a 0.22 rating (291,000). In that hour two weeks prior, TNT had a movie airing which drew 527,000 viewers and a 0.19 rating (numbers from the week before last week’s Dynamite were not available).

Dynamite had 36,000 viewers in males 18-34 (down 39%), 20,000 in women 18-34 (down 56.5%), 131,000 in males 35-49 (down 26%) and 76,000 in women 35-49 (up 8.6%). The audience was 63.5% men in 18-49. The total number that night who saw at least one minute of the show was about 1,021,000. Including DVR +6 viewership, the show had 47.3% live viewership, 35.5% DVR viewership and 17.2% VOD viewership. Total viewers, including DVR (based on an average minute of the show), was at 924,000. Including DVR, the average viewer watched 53.2% of the show and total viewers between live and DVR were 1,737,000.

Here’s a quarter-by-quarter breakdown of the episode:

Q1: Darby Allin vs. Cezar Bononi – 642,000 viewers, 308,000 in 18-49

Q2: Cody Rhodes & Anthony Ogogo weigh-in/Christian Cage brawls with Powerhouse Hobbs – 623,000 viewers (down 19,000), 316,000 in 18-49 (up 8,000)

Q3: Adam Page vs. Joey Janela – 565,000 viewers (down 58,000), 272,000 in 18-49 (down 44,000)

Q4: Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston promo/PAC vs. Kenny Omega vs. Orange Cassidy segment – 518,000 viewers (down 47,000), 267,000 in 18-49 (down 5,000)

Q5: Jade Cargill interview/Jade Cargill vs. KiLynn King/Miro vs. Dante Martin – 496,000 viewers (down 22,000), 262,000 in 18-49 (down 5,000)

Q6: Miro & Lance Archer segment/Hikaru Shida & Britt Baker segment – 477,000 viewers (down 19,000), 241,000 in 18-49 (down 21,000)

Q7: Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky vs. Evil Uno & Stu Grayson – 457,000 viewers (down 20,000), 216,000 in 18-49 (down 25,000)

Q8: The Inner Circle celebration – 432,000 viewers (down 25,000), 220,000 in 18-49 (up 4,000)