Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, this past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite was slightly down in viewers but up in the key demo on a night against tough competition. The show had 907,000 viewers and an 0.33 (435,000 viewers) in 18-49. It also had an 0.27 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers, including each individual quarter hour.

As noted, Dynamite held up surprisingly well against the NBA Finals on ABC (11,237,000 viewers; 3.43 rating) and the season finale of Vanderpump Rules (1,998,000/0.87). The show was #4 for the night on cable and #2 in its time slot. It was behind Real Housewives of Orange County (1,032,000 viewers/0.38) in hour one and Vanderpump in hour two. Dynamite was #5 in women 18-49, #2 in men 18-49, #3 in 18-34, #6 in women 12-34 and #2 in men 12-34.

Compared to last week, it was down 2.2% in viewers, up 16.3% in 18-49 and up 42.9% in 18-34. Compared to last year, it was down 3.8% in viewers, down 2.2% in 18-49 and up 35.7% in 18-34.

Dynamite had 125,000 in men 18-34 (up 31.6%), 65,000 in women 18-34 (up 71.1%), 168,000 in men 35-49 (down 11.1%) and 77,000 in women 35-49 (up 48.1%). The audience was 67.4% male (293,000 – up 6.9%) in 18-49, with 142,000 in women 18-49 (up 57.8%). It had an 0.17 in 12-17 (up 21.4%), 0.27 in 18-34 (up 42.9%), 0.39 in 35-49 (up 1.7%) and 0.36 in 50+ (down 14.3%).

Q3 was the peak in women 35-49, while Q4 was the peak in males 18-49, women 18-49, men 18-34, women 18-34 and men 35-49.

Q1: Orange Cassidy vs. Swerve Strickland – 962,000 viewers, 444,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Cassidy vs. Strickland – 924,000 viewers (down 38,000), 450,000 in 18-49 (up 6,000)

Q3: Blackpool Combat Club vs. CHAOS/The Elite promo – 895,000 viewers (down 29,000), 444,000 in 18-49 (down 6,000)

Q4: Kenny Omega & Will Ospreay video/MJF & Adam Cole segment – 955,000 viewers (up 60,000), 492,000 in 18-49 (up 48,000)

Q5: End of Cole & MJF segment/The Hardys, Brother Zay & Ethan Page segment/Jack Perry & HOOK vs. Dralistico & Preston Vance – 929,000 viewers (down 26,000), 444,000 in 18-49 (down 48,000)

Q6: End of Perry & HOOK vs. LFI/Konosuke Takeshita vs. Damon Ace/Don Callis promo/Christian Cage promo & Luchasaurus attacking Brock Anderson/Kris Statlander vs. Anna Jay – 863,000 viewers (down 66,000), 417,000 in 18-49 (down 27,000)

Q7: End of Statlander vs. Jay/Outcasts promo – 847,000 viewers (down 16,000), 385,000 in 18-49 (down 32,000)

Q8: Ricky Starks vs. Jay White – 845,000 viewers (down 2,000), 400,000 in 18-49 (up 15,000)