Ratings and Viewership Down For WWE Rivals and WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures

PWInsider reports that the ratings and viewership were both down for this past Sunday’s episodes of WWE Rivals and WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures.

Rivals, which focused on Booker T vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin, had 283,000 viewers and an 0.07 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This was down from last week’s episode, which had 361,000 viewers and an 0.08. That episode focused on Hulk Hogan vs. Randy Savage.

Meanwhile, Most Wanted Treasures had an episode about The Miz. It had 236,000 viewers and an 0.06 rating, both down from last week. That episode, which focused on Dusty Rhodes, had 296,000 viewers and an 0.08 rating.