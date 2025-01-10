Raven Appears On TNA Impact In Segment With Rosemary

Raven made his return to TNA Impact in a backstage segment with Rosemary. Thursday night’s episode saw the former TNA and WWE star appear in a segment where Rosemary talked about how predictable Masha Slamovich has become and how she was wearing her TNA Knockouts Championship like armor, but she could smell Slamovich’s fear of losing everything.

Raven then asked Rosemary if she was ready as it’s been a while since she’s held the title. Rosemary then held a knife to Raven’s throat and asked if she had to prove how capable she was. Raven regretted the fact that he was spoken for and suggested that Rosemary face Slamovich in a Raven’s Clockwork Orange match, which Rosemary agreed with.