wrestling / News
Raven Appears On TNA Impact In Segment With Rosemary
Raven made his return to TNA Impact in a backstage segment with Rosemary. Thursday night’s episode saw the former TNA and WWE star appear in a segment where Rosemary talked about how predictable Masha Slamovich has become and how she was wearing her TNA Knockouts Championship like armor, but she could smell Slamovich’s fear of losing everything.
Raven then asked Rosemary if she was ready as it’s been a while since she’s held the title. Rosemary then held a knife to Raven’s throat and asked if she had to prove how capable she was. Raven regretted the fact that he was spoken for and suggested that Rosemary face Slamovich in a Raven’s Clockwork Orange match, which Rosemary agreed with.
.@theraveneffect has ideas for @WeAreRosemary!
WATCH #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/Dw7ITswj28 pic.twitter.com/xVir5pHHoL
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 10, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Seth Rollins On Vince McMahon Coming Up With His ‘Freakin’ Nickname
- Mark Henry Says Hulk Hogan Never Tried To Make Amends For Racist Remarks: ‘It’s Not Gonna Go Away’
- Eric Bischoff On Why He Thinks Hulk Hogan Got Booed On WWE Raw
- Backstage Details on WWE’s Response To Negative Reaction To Hulk Hogan at WWE Raw on Netflix Debut