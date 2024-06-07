Raven Reflects On His First WCW & WWE Runs, Being Fired By Bill Watts

Raven looked back on his initial run with WWE and WCW, as well as being fired from WCW by Bill Watts. The ECW alumnus spoke about his early experiences in the companies on Wrestling Shoot Interviews, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On his first runs with WWE and WCW: “Not a great period of time. I wasn’t wrestling, I wasn’t doing what I wanted to do…At that time I wanted to wrestle, but it’s when they took me off of TV completely that I quit … I was managing, but they had me stop managing, and they had me stop doing the wraparound segments I was also doing on the All-American show which was the No. 2 show, and they just wanted me to produce, and I’m like ‘that’s not what I got in this business for.'”

On his WCW firing: “Watts came in and got rid of me which was ridiculous, and that because of a size thing.