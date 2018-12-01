Raven Reveals Billy Corgan and Tommy Dreamer Wanted To Buy ECW

In an interview with Heated Conversations with Booker T (via Wrestling Inc), Raven revealed that Tommy Dreamer and Billy Corgan wanted to buy ECW from Paul Heyman before WWE eventually did, but they were turned down. Here are highlights:

On Heyman withholding payments to wrestlers: “He didn’t do that to me, so I have nothing but good things to say about him.”

On Billy Corgan trying to buy ECW: “Billy Corgan was talking about how one day he wanted to buy ECW from Paul Heyman and Paul wanted to charge him a ridiculous mark price for it and he didn’t do it. To be honest, I don’t think Paul wanted to sell it. He gave you a price you couldn’t match because he didn’t want to sell it,” Raven said. “That was why he didn’t want to sell it to Tommy Dreamer, because he wanted it to go under with him in charge so that it was his show, and that if it continued the way it did, it was his baby. If it got buried the way Vince McMahon buried it it didn’t effect the magic that he created so I don’t really think he really ever wanted to sell it and he just wanted it to go down with him as the captain of the ship.”