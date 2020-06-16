wrestling / News
Raw Had Some Fans In Attendance Along With Trainees
June 15, 2020 | Posted by
For the first time since March, Raw took place in front a select group of non-WWE employees. Wrestling Inc reports that tonight’s episode was taped with, in addition to NXT wrestlers and trainees, there was a small group of fans who were diehard local fans of the product along with friends of talent. Bryan Alvarez first reported the news.
According to the site, the fans had to sign waivers agreeing not to take pictures or release spoilers for the show and received a free t-shirt. The last show with fans in attendance was the March 9th Raw taping in Washington, DC.
