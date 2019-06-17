wrestling / News

WWE News: RAW & Smackdown UK Ratings, Wrestling Stars Set For Tonight’s MTV Awards

June 17, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
– GRcadeWrestling has tweeted out wrestling ratings in the UK for the week ending on June 9th. The numbers are below:

* WWE RAW Live – 63,100
* SmackDownLIVE – 38,790
* RAW (Tuesday replay) – 15,317
* MLW Fury Road (Tuesday, Freesports) – 14,300
* Smash Wrestling (Saturday, Showcase) – 15,500
* TNA’s Greatest Matches (Monday, Showcase) – 9,900

PWInsider reports that several wrestling personalities will be on the MTV Movie and TV Awards tonight. The show was taped a few days ago in Santa Monica, CA.

* The Rock will receiving the MTV Generations Award.
* Roman Reigns is nomindated for Best Real Life Hero.
* Becky Lynch was at the show representing WWE for Best Fight (her WrestleMania 35 match with Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair was nominated).
* Batista will present an award, and he was, of course, in Avengers: Endgame which was nominated for several awards.

