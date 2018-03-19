Raw Women’s Title Match, Andre the Giant Battle Royal Announced For WrestleMania

– WWE has officially set the Raw Women’s Championship match and Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal for WrestleMania 34. Alexa Bliss will defend the Women’s Championship against Nia Jax, while the first participants in the Andre battle royal are The Revival.

The Bliss vs. Jax match was set after Bliss cut a promo on Raw before her match with Asuka, saying that she had used Nia Jax and wasn’t sorry about anything she’s said about her. Bliss lost the match via countout and then was attacked by Jax. Bliss told Angle she wanted Jax arrested, but Angle refused and said that he’s had enough of arresting people for the night. He then booked the title match for WrestleMania.

Meanwhile, The Revival announced after they defeated Titus Worldwide that they plan to be the first team ever to win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

You can see pics and video from both segments below.