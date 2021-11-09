wrestling / News
Raymond Rougeau Elected Mayor of Town in Canada
WWE alumnus Raymond Rougeau has been elected mayor of Rawdon, Canada. Journal de Quebec reports that Rougeau was elected mayor of the town, which is in the Lanaudière region of Quebec, on Sunday.
Rougeau is best known for being a tag team wrestler in WWE as the Fabulous Rougeaus alongside his brother Jacques. He was elected with nearly 61% of the vote and has been involved in politics in the area for years.
The article quotes Rougeau as saying:
“I am so proud of the work done by my entire team of counselors and all the volunteers. Even today, I had 24 operators to get the vote out. I was the prime contractor for the whole campaign, I had a game plan and I am proud to never have deviated from my plan. There was disinformation during the campaign and I saw it while going door to door. The things I could hear … even I wouldn’t have voted for myself! So we had to work very hard, my team and I, in the field, to correct the situation. But I am proud to say that we carried out a clean and positive campaign!”
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan on Intentionally Holding Back Marquee Matches for CM Punk, Punk’s Impact on AEW’s Business
- Backstage Update on Latest WWE Releases, Creative Plans for Nia Jax, Eva Marie and Others
- Tony Khan Addresses Interest in Latest Wave of WWE Cuts for AEW Roster
- Several NXT Stars Were Reportedly ‘On the Bubble’ Of Being Cut