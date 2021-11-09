Raymond Rougeau Elected Mayor of Town in Canada

WWE alumnus Raymond Rougeau has been elected mayor of Rawdon, Canada. Journal de Quebec reports that Rougeau was elected mayor of the town, which is in the Lanaudière region of Quebec, on Sunday.

Rougeau is best known for being a tag team wrestler in WWE as the Fabulous Rougeaus alongside his brother Jacques. He was elected with nearly 61% of the vote and has been involved in politics in the area for years.

The article quotes Rougeau as saying: