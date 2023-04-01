wrestling / News
Real1 Comments On MLW Release, Hints At Possible Legal Action
As previously reported, Real1 was released from Major League Wrestling and his match at Battle Riot V was removed. He had been set to challenge World Champion Alex Hammerstone at that event. It was rumored that he had declined multiple creative plans and was not willing to work with the company’s top talent.
In a post on Twitter, Real1 commented on his release and suggested that he might get lawyers involved.
He wrote: “HILARIOUS. I never signed a deal. I had a hand shake. Do we want screen shots? I can just take ya to court.”
— REAL1 (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) April 1, 2023
