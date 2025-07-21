Real1, Josh Bishop, and Zilla Fatu Win Six-Man Tag Match At TNA Slammiversary

Team 4th Rope picked up a win over TNA regulars on the TNA Slammiversary countdown show. Sunday’s PPV pre-show saw Real1, Josh Bishop, and Zilla Fatu defeat Steve Maclin, Jake Something, and Mance Warner in six-man tag team action.

Real1 came out for his entrance and introduced Fatu and Bishop. A 4th Rope invasion had been teased a couple weeks ago in Impact before Real1 and Fatu’s appearance was made official on last week’s show.