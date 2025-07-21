wrestling / News
Real1, Josh Bishop, and Zilla Fatu Win Six-Man Tag Match At TNA Slammiversary
July 20, 2025 | Posted by
Team 4th Rope picked up a win over TNA regulars on the TNA Slammiversary countdown show. Sunday’s PPV pre-show saw Real1, Josh Bishop, and Zilla Fatu defeat Steve Maclin, Jake Something, and Mance Warner in six-man tag team action.
Real1 came out for his entrance and introduced Fatu and Bishop. A 4th Rope invasion had been teased a couple weeks ago in Impact before Real1 and Fatu’s appearance was made official on last week’s show.
.@real1, @JoshuaBishop_ and @Zillafatu are in the iMPACT Zone with a WHOLE LOTTA trash talk! @4thrope
WATCH The Countdown to #TNASlammiversary on TNA+: https://t.co/bATatUi9vE pic.twitter.com/uD3gOMvEph
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 20, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy On The Okada vs. Omega Finish At All In: “It Was Disappointing”
- Rob Van Dam Recalls Backstage Tension Between CM Punk And Test
- Bryan Danielson Explains When He Decided To Step Away From Wrestling
- Daniel Cormier Reveals That Brock Lesnar Is On A ‘Banned List’, Says Brock Is In ‘So Much Trouble’