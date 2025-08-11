wrestling / News
Red Leather Belts Ends Working Relationship With AEW
August 11, 2025 | Posted by
In a post on Instagram, Red Leather Belts announced the end of their working relationship with AEW after six years of business together. The company has designed all of AEW’s championships, including the World title that debuted in 2019.
The post reads: “After 6 years with AEW it’s time to say goodbye. Thank you for the opportunity! #aew #roh #wrestling #chanpion #goodbye”
