Reelz Sets Wrestling-Related Marathon For Saturday Before Royal Rumble

Reelz is airing a number of their wrestling-related docuseries episodes on Saturday before the WWE Royal Rumble. PWInsider reports that the cable channel is running several “The Last Hours” episodes of Autopsy as well as their Chyna: Wrestling With Demons special on Saturday. You can see the full schedule below:

* 6 AM EST Chyna: Wrestling With Demons

“Joanie Lauer, aka Chyna, enjoyed a groundbreaking career until 2001, but she became more famous for her mental struggles, substance abuse and her untimely death than for the four short years she performed on wrestling’s biggest stage.”

* 7 AM EST Autopsy: The Last Hours Of … Chris Benoit

“Friends and family discuss the circumstances surrounding the deaths of professional wrestling superstar Chris Benoit and his family.”

* 8 AM EST Autopsy: The Last Hours Of … Rowdy Roddy Piper

“Roddy overcame a tough childhood to rise through the ranks to become a household name alongside Hulk Hogan in the days of Wrestlemania; his wrestling world was ruthless and Roddy relied on steroids, painkillers and cocaine to maintain his status.”

* 9 AM EST Autopsy: The Last Hours Of … Eddie Guerrero

“Eddie Guerrero is considered by fans and peers alike as one of the greatest pound-for-pound wrestlers in history; he was born into a wrestling dynasty, with his dad, Gory Guerrero, having been one of the most celebrated Mexican American luchadores.”

* 10 AM EST Autopsy: The Last Hours Of … Andre The Giant

“On Jan. 28, 1993, Andre the Giant died in a hotel room in Paris, France.”

* 11 AM EST Autopsy: The Last Hours Of … Randy Savage

“Randy “Macho Man” Savage was one of the most daring and most competitive in the ring; Randy was famous for his aggressive demeanor and his colorful outfits and stunts, and he was regarded as one of the greatest pro-wrestling showmen.”

* 12:00 PM EST Autopsy: The Last Hours Of … Owen Hart

“On May 23, 1999, world-renowned wrestler Owen Hart fell to his death, plummeting 78 feet from the ceiling of an arena during a live television broadcast; he had been due to make an entrance, flying into the ring from the rafters.”