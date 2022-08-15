Impact News: Referee Scott Armstrong Now Working For Impact, Match For This Week’s Before The Impact

– Former WWE referee Scott Armstrong is now working for Impact Wrestling, according to a new report. PWINsider reports that Armstrong, the SMW and WCW alumni who was with WWE from 2006 through 2010, started with the company over the weekend as both a referee and a producer. Armstrong officiated the Jordynne Grace vs. Mia Yim Knockouts Championship match at Impact Emergence.

Armstrong is the son of “Bullet” Bob Armstrong and the brother of Road Dogg and Steve Armstrong.

– This week’s episode of Before the Impact will feature Gisele Shaw vs. Rosemary. The episode airs on YouTube at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT before the weekly episode of Impact Wrestling goes on the air.