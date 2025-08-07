wrestling
Rei Saito To Miss AJPW Royal Road Tournament Due To Shoulder Surgery
August 6, 2025 | Posted by
Rei Saito is out of the AJPW Royal Road Tournament due to a shoulder injury that will need surgery. AJPW announced on Monday that Saito will miss the tournament as he needs surgery on his right shoulder. There’s no word on when he will potentially be back and Naruki Doi will take his place in the tournament.
The updated lineup for the tournament is:
August 24th (Korakuen Hall)
* Yuma Aoyagi vs. Naoya Nomura
* Kento Miyahara vs. Kengo Mashimo
* Naruki Doi vs. Daisuke Sekimoto
August 30th (Kunibiki Messe)
* Shotaro Ashino vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.
* Hideki Suzuki vs. Odyssey Jones
August 31st (Kobe Sambo Hall)
* Jun Saito vs. Ren Ayabe
* Ryuki Honda vs. Kuma Arashi
* Hokuto Omori vs. XYON
