Ren Narita vs. Buddy Matthews Headlines This Week’s NJPW Strong

– NJPW has announced the lineup for this weekend’s edition of NJPW Strong. The show will air on FITE TV and NJPW World on Saturday, March 19 at 8:00 pm ET. Here’s the lineup for this week’s show:

* Keita, DKC & Fred Yehi vs. Stray Dog Army (Misterioso, Bateman & Barrett Brown)

* Chris Bey vs. Blake Christian

* Ren Narita vs. Buddy Matthews

NJPW STRONG Preview: Matthews vs Narita 【NJoA】

RIVALS continues with some intriguing first-time bouts

Main event: Ren Narita vs Buddy Matthews

Ren Narita will do battle with Buddy Matthews in tonight’s main event. Matthews made his NJPW debut back at Battle in the Valley, starting right at the top with Kazuchika Okada. In a hard fought war, Okada would emerge with his hand raised, but with Matthews being a ‘secret no more’ in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Tonight he faces a man nearer the start of what is sure to be a legendary journey, but Matthews would be sorely mistaken if he believes he will have an easy time against Narita.

The LA Dojo member started his year against Katsuyori Shibata in the Tokyo Dome, before going on to take on Josh Barnett in Seattle, earning respect and turning heads along the way. There is no doubt that Narita will bring all the fight Matthews can handle, but one thing Narita has not earned this year is a win. Will this be a huge feather in the cap of the young prospect, or will it be Murphy gaining ground?

2nd Match: Chris Bey vs Blake Christian

Two of America’s best junior heavyweights will collide this week when Blake Christian takes on Chris Bey. Bey has been an active element as BULLET CLUB shifts have taken place on IMPACT Wrestling of late, but one week after Jay White secured victory over SW3RVE, the Ultimate Finesser will be looking to further stamp a BULLET CLUB mark on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, ‘All Heart’ Blake Christian has a mark to stamp of his own. After being a familiar face during the early days of STRONG, Christian would go to gain further experience in WWE. Now back in a New Japan ring, can he bring the benefit of his experience to get a big win over Chris Bey Saturday?

1st Match: Keita, DKC & Fred Yehi vs Stray Dog Army (Misterioso, Bateman & Barrett Brown)

Starting off the evening, Keita Murray and Fred Yehi return to team with the DKC as they face the Stray Dog Army. Keita, DKC and Yehi are disparate elements with a lot of individual ability to brng to the table, while Stray Dog Army have impressive solidarity as a unit, but haven’t had the best of results. Which side will get their hands raised this weekend?