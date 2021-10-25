Renee Paquette On Potentially Working For AEW, Her Reaction To Watching Jon Moxley Do Deathmatches

In a recent interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Renee Paquette discussed her reaction to watching Jon Moxley do deathmatches, potentially working for AEW, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Renee Paquette on her reaction to watching Jon Moxley do deathmatches: “I like to watch everything. I’m at home and hanging out, and if I know he’s working, of course I’m gonna watch. I’d be an asshole to not. I definitely watch all the stuff he’s doing. Yeah, it can be hard to stomach sometimes. It can be a little bit stressful, especially the last match he just had with Nick Gage in GCW for the GCW Championship. It’s hard watching that because I don’t know that world. I don’t come from that indy wrestling world, and I especially don’t come from the deathmatch world. So, for me to see what he’s doing, it can make my head spin sometimes with like, ‘What the fuck.’ Seeing him bleed that much, doing some of the spots he’s doing – the thing I always come back to is I can handle surface wounds like that or a cut, and I would prefer that to him taking crazy bumps. There are certain bumps you see people do where I’m like, ‘Holy fuck, I’m glad Jon’s not doing that.’ He comes home and has some scratches on him? I can handle that a lot more than making sure his vertebrae is in the right spot. That’s tougher. He’s so good at what he does and loves what he does so much that I get more of a kick out of seeing him do what he wants to do. He’s creating his art, and he’s a master at it. Watching him do that does bring me joy.”

On potentially working for AEW: “I don’t know. I wish I had a meaty, juicy answer, but I don’t know. No, I’ve never talked to Tony Khan about it, ever. It’s never come up. I’m sure there could be a million different things that I could do there. I’m certainly open to the opportunity. I love everything that they’re doing over there and obviously have lots of friends and family that happen to be working there. A lot of signs point in that direction and a lot of people are waiting for that other shoe to drop for me to show up there and do something. Maybe one day I will, but right now, I’m not. I don’t know when that will happen. Hopefully, at some point, I think it would be really fun to experience things in another light and to work for another wrestling company. I’ve only ever worked for WWE, so it would be cool to see how things really work over there. I’ve been there to shows and whatnot, but not that often because I’ve been pregnant and had a baby. So, I’m really not around that often. Maybe at some point you’ll see it, but right now, it’s not on my calendar.”

