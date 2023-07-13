– During a recent discussion with Taylor Wilde on Wilde On, AEW broadcaster Renee Paquette discussed how she and Jon Moxley started their relationship when they both still worked for WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Renee Paquette on her dating life before her relationship with Jon Moxley: “I had boyfriends before, and not to make it sound like I’ve had these great experiences, but like, I was really lucky [that] I didn’t have any ex-boyfriends that I would talk s*** on. They were all good guys, they all brought something different to the table, but, unfortunately for them, when I was dating them, it was never the thing — Jon is of course the thing.”

On having an instant connection with Moxley: “I can’t say everything went slow motion, and like, you know ‘Endless Love’ started playing or something in the background. I don’t know … there was just this connection with him that, he’s like my buddy, and we’re still like that. I love spending time with him, I love watching the way he moves and operates, not that it doesn’t drive me f***ing crazy sometimes…”

On how things moved quickly for them: “As soon as we were together, we were together. There was never a song or dance.”

Paquette and Moxley got married in 2017. They welcomed their first child together, daughter Nora, in July 2021.