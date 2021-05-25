Renee Paquette Discusses Her Initial Reaction To Max Caster Using ‘Oral Sessions’ Line On AEW Dynamite

Max Caster continued his rapping ways on last week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, using an “Oral Sessions” line ahead of The Acclaimed’s match against Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston. Renee Paquette, who thanked Caster for the plug on Twitter, shared more details on her reaction to the mention on a recent edition of Busted Open Radio.

When asked about Caster using it for his rap, Paquette noted that she “sort of knew” something was up considering the participants involved (via Fightful):

“I sort of knew that something was happening, but I didn’t know in what terms or what to expect. Obviously, I expected something about the show, it’s a sexual innuendo, so I was a little bit ready for it. I thought it was done like backstage and I really didn’t know what it was going to be. When I saw it, I was like, ‘Oh damn, that’s a good one.’ I enjoyed it. Any press is good press, right? Throw it out there, dude. Then my husband swiftly knocked him on his ass. Winner all around.”

Moxley and Kingston defeated Caster and Anthony Bowens to earn the No. 1 contender slot for the AEW Tag Team titles.