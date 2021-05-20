AEW News: Renee Paquette Comments on Max Caster’s ‘Oral Sessions’ Shout-Out, Dynamite Post-Show

– Renee Paquette heard Max Caster allude to her podcast in a suggestive way, leading the WWE alum to comment. Tonight’s show featured the Acclaimed member delivering a rap in which he ran down Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley ahead of their tag team match and rhymed, “Call your girl, she all in my mentions. Trying to hit me up for some Oral Sessions.”

Paquette has since taken to Twitter, writing:

“Let’s get you a blue check and some W’s and we’ll look at booking you in the fall. Thanks for the plug @PlatinumMax! (hear brand new episodes of every Tuesday and Thursday!).”

