AEW News: Renee Paquette Reacts to Jon Moxley Revealing She’s Pregnant, Serena Deeb vs. Thunder Rosa Highlights

November 19, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Renee Young

– Renee Paquette went to social media to comment after Jon Moxley revealed that she was pregnant on AEW Dynamite. As noted, Moxley dropped the information in the middle of a promo on this week’s Dynamite. Paquette soon posted to Instagram with the below post, which received congrulatory posts from Lita, Carmella, Brie Bella, and others:

– AEW posted the following video from the Serena Deeb vs. Thunder Rosa match on Dynamite. Deeb retained the title in the match, which saw Britt Baker get involved. After the bout, Rosa attacked Baker at ringside:

